Eid-el-Kabir: Atiku tasks Nigerians on sacrifice, love and hope

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the world on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, reminding that the essence of the season is about sacrifice, love, and hope for a peaceful coexistence, in the country and beyond. .

Atiku, in a statement he personally signed indicated that the purpose of the celebration has a bold reflection on Nigeria, noting that the country “is broken and insecurity has become a daily menace staring all our compatriots in the face”.

The statement read in part: “The hardships in the land and the harrowing experiences that people go through to survive, and the pervasive lack of unity amongst Nigerians, are the reasons why we must do a sober reflection on the State of our Nation, as we mark this year’s Sallah.

“Therefore, selfless sacrifice and communal love as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Ishmael, should guide us, as we submit ourselves and need to the Will of Allah.

“If we emulate the righteousness and great virtues of the Holy Prophet, mankind shall no doubt receive the reward of Allah’s love and mercy”.

Atiku urged the privileged and wealthy ones in the country to intensify their acts of charity to the less privileged; stressing that there’s love in sharing.

While calling Nigerians to work in concert to purposefully lessen the hardship facing our brothers and sisters; love our neighbors as ourselves, the former VP tasked the government at all levels to play its Constitutional role, by being upright and dutiful and prioritize the needs of the people they have taken an oath to serve. “The unity, security and development of our country is sacrosanct.

Atiku added: “The expression of love and sacrifice symbolized by the Eid-el-Kabir celebration has a strong effect in the relationship between the government and the governed. It is incumbent on the government to optimally discharge its responsibilities to the people. It is only when this is done that there can be love between the government and the governed.

“Love is a pre-condition for God’s mercies and blessings, and truth must guide all relationships, especially between the government and the people.

“As stakeholders, the citizens too, should take a lesson from the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir by being up and doing in their civic responsibilities”.

As we inch towards the deadline on the on-going voter registration exercise, the people must ensure that they play their roles by not just getting their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), but casting their votes for the best candidates in the election next year.

Above all, I pray for peace during and after the Eid celebration even as I task Nigerians to work even harder in ensuring unity of all peoples, tribes and faiths in the country.