Eid-el Kabir: Asake hits Sinatra in ‘All White Party’

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake Mr. Money, is set to hit upscale sit-out place and night club, Sinatra in Ikeja area of Lagos State, for the the 2022 Ileya festival.

Banners at Sinatra on Ladipo Oluwole Street, off Adeniyi Jones and a viral video by the singer confirmed the concert.

The Sungba singer promised fans in the viral video a swell time as he would be performing live in concert at Sinatra on July 10.

He said: “I’ll be performing at the Sinatra Ileya special white party.

“Come outside and let’s do it the Mr. Money way.”

Tagged: “Asake Live Under the sky,” the concert is billed to be an all-white Eid-el Kabir special party.