Eid-el-Kabir: Alia urges Muslims to promote unity, spread love

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Friday charged the Muslim faithful to promote unity, be tolerant, and spread love for the growth of the nation.

He made the call in his Eid-el-Kabir goodwill message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

The governor said that there would be more growth and development in the country if the Muslims and Christians see themselves as one and choose to live together in peace and unity as Nigerians.

“I urge Muslim faithful to always wear tolerance like a cloth and spread love, sacrifice and unity, as those are the binding principles of their faith and the only means of getting to their destination, which is God,” he said.

Alia urged them to continue to pray and support the current administration at both the federal and state levels to succeed.

He said that the All Progressives Congress-led government was striving hard to fulfil its electoral mandate to the people and expressed optimism that the state and country would surely become better.

