The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has once again proven that giving is not about religion but a show of love to everyone.

In his usual practice to give cheerfully to people, Primate Ayodele has just given some widows live chicken and bags of rice in celebration of the muslim’s annual Ramadan.

The man of God, according to information, had been giving to Muslim widows every Thursday since the beginning of Ramadan, a month ago.

He has been responsible for the feeding of the widows every week.

Among the items given to them every Thursday included cash, vegetable oil, semovita and bags of rice.