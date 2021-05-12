The Zone 10 Police Command comprising Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States has called on religious leaders to monitor the activities of their wards to ensure peace during and beyond the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 10, Ali Janga, made the call in a statement by the Zone’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Adamu Abbas, on Tuesday in Sokoto.

Janga directed commands under the zone to employ all legal means to protect the lives and properties of the people especially during the Sallah celebrations and beyond.

He said: “Our religious leaders should continue to engage in proper monitoring of their followers’ activities in order to maintain the lasting peaceful nature we have in the zone.

“This is to ensure that their wards are not engaged in nefarious activities or predisposed themselves to be used to cause mayhem in the community.”

The AIG warned that the Eid-el-Fitr celebration throughout the zone should be limited in accordance with the COVID-19 precautions.

He urged residents to respect the rights of other citizens, and warned trouble makers not to test the collective will of the Zone.

Janga said: “There shall be severe consequences for any persons or groups coming out to cause a break down of law and order throughout the period and beyond.”