Eid-el-Fitri: Police put in place safety measures in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has put in place safety measures to ensure a peaceful and crime-free Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

The spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement she made available to newsmen.

In the statement on Tuesday, Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said operatives of the Command are to be strategically located during the Eid celebration, conducting searches and providing security in areas like Kemta, Bamboo, Onigarri, Odeda, Long Bridge, Alapako, Ogunmakin, Foursquare and Straightgate.

She therefore sought the cooperation of both residents and visitors to the state “as police presence will be strong in these areas.

Visitors entering the state can expect thorough security checks and are advised to be patient during the process.

“Security measures are in place at point of sale locations, eateries, lounges, restaurants, and hotels to prevent criminal activities.

:Prayer grounds will have detectives on duty to ensure safety, with specialised units like Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Counterterrorism, and Mobile Police strategically placed to prevent attacks.

“Other security agencies are collaborating with the Ogun State Police Command to patrol major highways like Lagos-Ibadan and Sagamu-Benin.”

Odutola said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Abiodun Alamutu, has instructed Area Commanders to provide hourly reports throughout the Eid celebrations.

She added: “CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha extends his best wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid-el-Fitri.”