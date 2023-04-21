Eid-el-Fitri: Omo-Agege tasks Muslims on persistent prayers for Nigeria

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the country, ahead of the May 29 takeover by the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

Omo-Agege, also the Delta governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 General Election, this in his Eid el Fitr message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sunny Areh Friday in Asaba.

“We have to keep seeking God’s favour and grace for our country.

”He saw us through a peaceful general election and now we have to pray that the administration after May 29 will usher in a new era of national renewal and development for Nigeria,” he said.

Omo-Agege, who congratulated the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, thanked them for seeking God’s intervention and divine guidance in the affairs of the country.



He said that the Eid el Fitri celebration had confirmed the fact that Nigeria’s affairs were being ordered by God, coming after the success of the 2023 general elections.