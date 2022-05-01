Eid-el-Fitri: Makinde felicitates Muslims

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has felicitated the Muslim Ummah in the state and across Nigeria on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitri festivity, calling on them to sustain prayers for the state and its leaders.



Makinde, who congratulated Muslim faithful on witnessing the end of the Ramadan, prayed that Allah SWT would accept their worship and keep them all alive and healthy to witness the next Ramadan.



A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that though the Ramadan season is over, Muslim faithful must continue to practise the lessons that the Holy Month taught us all by remaining close to Allah SWT and denying the self in submission to His will.



The governor equally called on residents of the state to continue to pray for his government and to support its programmes and policies, which are geared towards repositioning the state.



He said: “I congratulate my Muslim brothers and sisters on the successful completion of the Ramadan.



“I pray that Allah SWT will accept their sacrifices as Ibadah and reward them accordingly.



“I also want to charge them that though the Ramadan is over, their commitment to the ideals of prayers, selflessness and service should not wane, as these are values that can make our society a better place.



“Please, do not relent in your prayers for Oyo State and its leadership and your support for our administration.

“We believe that it is in doing these that we all can derive joy and bring about a better Oyo State.”