Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has congratulated Muslims in Oyo State and across the country, on the completion of the Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri.

Makinde said it is a thing of joy that Muslims and non-Muslims have witnessed another celebration of Eid-el-Fitri, calling for prayers to end insecurity in the country.

A statement by Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, indicated that the governor enjoined Muslim faithful in the state and Nigerians to reflect the spiritual benefits of Ramadan, which include love, peace and justice in their daily living and through this, contribute to the development of the nation.

He equally called on all Muslims not to depart from their good ways exhibited during the 30 days of spiritual exercise, which, he said, had drawn them closer to almighty Allah (SWT) with a lot of lessons learnt in the process.

The governor also urged all Nigerians to be law-abiding and to embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness and tolerance as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

Makinde, who charged the residents of the state to celebrate in moderation and show love to one another, said that the current situation in the country has made it imperative for Muslims and non-Muslims to live in peace and harmony and to seek the face of God in prayer for divine intervention.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Oyo State, I felicitate with our Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr after completion of the Ramadan fast, a major pillar of Islam.

“It is impressive that the Ramadan fast was observed most devotedly amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the relevant government regulations observed by the Muslim faithful in the state.

“The Holy month of Ramadan is an opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to deepen their relationship with Allah (SWT), promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

“There is no better time to show love and togetherness than now when we are joining forces in battling a common enemy. This is why it is remarkable that the bond among our people is growing amid these very difficult times.”