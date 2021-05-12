National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has enjoined Muslims to not forget the lessons learned through the month of fasting, and endeavor to be better than they were before, and treat each other with more compassion.

In his message to Muslim faithful, Tinubu said: “Now that the holy month of Ramadan is ending, we must counsel ourselves not to forget its great lessons. We must be better than we were before. We must treat each other with more compassion and understanding.

“We must build a better society free from want, violence and hatred. We must never condone and tolerate the works and words of those who would do evil or who would pit brother against brother, Nigerian against Nigerian.”

He said the one-month abstinence from food, drink and other worldly things from dawn to dusk is not simply a ritual to be performed so that one may seem religious or pious to others.

“We abstain from these ordinary things to strengthen our patience, forbearance, perseverance and tolerance. We do so as a sign of complete devotion to and love for Allah and in total appreciation of His mercy toward us.”

He noted that an essential lesson that Ramadan teaches is love and compassion, and that it behoves Muslims to bring more compassion and love unto the world and in their relations with other people, irrespective of their faiths or beliefs.

He also called for prayers for the president and his government that they may be given the requisite strength and wisdom to protect the nation, defeat the challenges that confront the nation and help establish Nigeria as a more prosperous and just land.

He also called for prayers for the soldiers and security agents confronting insurgents and bandits.

“Not only must we pray for good things; we must also act in a better way. We must dedicate ourselves to performing the compassionate and benign things that lie within the power of each of us to do in order to give peace and improve the lives of the people around us. This is the true message and meaning of Ramadan and of Islam itself,” he said.