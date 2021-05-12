The acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a nationwide deployment of police officers and other operational assets of the Force for water-tight security ahead of the 2021 Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

This was contained in a directive to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police and other strategic commanders of the Force as part of efforts toward improving public safety and making the country a safer place for all citizens.

The IGP noted that the nation’s security ecosystem is challenged, but assured that the challenges are not insurmountable.

He reassured the citizens that the Force under his new policing vision is already implementing new, improved and robust security solutions aimed at tackling crimes and neutralizing both existing and emerging security threats in the country.

Baba further said that the Force is upscaling its collaboration with the military and other law enforcement agencies in both intelligence sharing and other target-oriented missions and operations.

He enjoined citizens to support the police to stage a common front in tackling the challenges.

The police chief also reminded citizens of the country of the newly introduced Phase-4 National Response on COVID-19 Health Protection Regulation, and called for voluntary compliance with the protocols.

He equally directed Commissioners of Police in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to enforce full compliance with the protocols.

On behalf of the entire officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the IGP congratulated all Muslim faithful in the country and across the globe as they mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

He urged them to internalize the virtues and teachings of Ramadan in their day-to-day endeavours, and all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of obedience to the laws of the land and the pursuit of common good.