Bishop Emmanuel Badejo of the Catholic Diocese of Oyo has urged Nigerians to eschew violence and injustice in order to create a better nation.

This is contained in a statement to felicitate Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri and issued to newsmen on Thursday from Oyo, a copy of which was made available to the Lagos Office of the News Agency of Nigeria.

According to Badejo, the Muslim celebration this year coincides with the solemnity of the Ascension of Jesus to heaven, which calls for all Christians to live holy lives.

”I congratulate all Muslims in Nigeria, particularly in Oyo State, for the happy conclusion of the fast and for the numerous graces they have received from the almighty Allah.

”There are no coincidences with God and everything somehow fits in his plan.

”I pray that all the prayers, fasting and almsgivings of our Muslim brethrens will also work for the cleansing and healing of Nigerians and of our country, Nigeria, from all manners of evil and wrongdoing,” he said.

Badejo also prayed that the spiritual values and ideals imbibed during the Ramadan, be endured for a long time and be demonstrated in good neighbourliness, peaceful coexistence with others, generousity and Godliness.

“Let us all continue to pray for our dear country, Nigeria. Let us join hands to eschew every kind violence and injustice in order to create a better Nigeria.

”Let us also pray for our leaders for the wisdom to always do right before God.

”If we all obey God’s commandments of justice and love, the almighty God will answer our prayers and heal our land and people,” he said.