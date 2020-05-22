The Christian Association of Nigeria on Friday congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar 111, and all Muslims for the completion of Ramadan.

Joseph Daramola, CAN General Secretary, in a statement in Lagos, also congratulated the Sultan, who is the Head of Jama’atul Nasril Islam and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

Daramola said: “As we appreciate your coming to the end of this year’s Ramadan prayers, we implore you all not to cease from continuously praying for the peace, unity and stability of our country.

“We wish to encourage Muslims in Nigeria and the world to continue to pray for a speedy end of COVID-19 in the entire world to which the CAN is also fully committed.

“We commend Nigerians for their cooperation with the government so far in the attempts being made to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, in spite of all the inconveniences and hardships.

“Our prayer is that those who are sick of the pandemic will recover very soon and those who lost their loved ones will be comforted by the Almighty God.”

Daramola also prayed that God helps everyone to continue to keep to the rules and regulations which the government had put in place to stop the spread of the pandemic.

He said: “We also pray that Nigerians, irrespective of religious affiliations and ethnic identities, will continue to live righteously and harmoniously, even after this annual spiritual exercise.

“Finally, we wish Your Eminence, the Muslim faithful and indeed the Federal Republic Nigeria, Happy Eid-el-Fitri. God bless you.”