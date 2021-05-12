President Muhammadu Buhari has called for unity and solidarity among all citizens, Muslims and Christians alike.

He says this is imperative especially now that the nation grapples with multiple challenges which he said are surmountable only when Nigerians come together.

In his goodwill message on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri, signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, the President congratulated Muslims across the globe.

He said: “On this blessed occasion, I wish that the Eid festival brings with it peace, safety, security, brotherhood and love amongst all.

“Unity and solidarity among all citizens, Muslims and Christians, are imperative especially at a time when our country is faced with multiple challenges which are surmountable only when we come together as one.

“It is important that we remember how we share, through our faiths, common bonds that should serve to unite us and not allow ourselves to succumb to those who seek to divide us, using our two great religions, for their own selfish advantages.”

Buhari also called for prayers against kidnapping and banditry “and the desperate quest for political power expressed through blackmail against the existence of our country as a united entity”.

He said it was delightful to see Christians breaking fast and in some instances extending goodwill and gifts to Muslim faithful during the Ramadan.

“This model also shone through with Muslim groups joining Christian festivities. These are practices that promote brotherhood and forgiveness,” he said.

President Buhari urged Nigerians to continue to observe all COVID-19 prevention measures and celebrate responsibly during the holidays.