Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has enjoined Muslims all the nation to imbibe and exhibit the virtues of love and forbearance during and after the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri.

In his Eid-el-fitr message, Atiku congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting.

But he said the significance goes beyond completion of the fast, but “extends to causing a reminder on ourselves to remain steadfast in our pursuit to attain piety.”

He said this year’s Eid-al-fitr is coming at a time when Nigeria is going through a challenging moment concerning the security of lives and property, and when a large number of people are hard hit by the ravaging scourge of poverty.

Atiku said: “As Muslims, we need to remind ourselves of our obligation to ensuring peace and unity within our family and in our neighbourhood at all times.

“Today, across Nigeria, there is a scary and growing tendency to mistrust along ethnic and religious lines. As Muslims, we know from both the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of Noble Prophet Muhammed (SAW) that no tribe or race is superior to another, except the one that seeks piety to the Almighty Allah.

“We do not attain piety through hate or blood-letting. We attain piety through forbearance and by sharing love. That is the message that we must give some reflection as we celebrate Eid.”