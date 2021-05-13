Member, House of Representatives, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has charged Muslims to promote peace and love.

The Oluyole Federal Constituency representative congratulated Muslim faithful across her constituency and Nigeria at large for successfully completing the 30 days of Ramadan fasting, which she described as one of the great pillars of Islam.

Not to dampen the mood of the joy in celebrating, Akande-Sadipe however called for intensified security and lasting solution to the insecurity and economic hardship across the nation.

The Oluyole representative also took the opportunity to reiterate her undaunted effort to contribute her quota as a member of the Green Chamber.

She enjoined her constituents to remember COVID guidelines as “we celebrate the Eid-el-Fitri and have a peaceful celebration”.