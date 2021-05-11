The Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, has ordered frequent surveillance and visibility policing across the state to forestall breach of peace and ensure hitch-free Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.

He enjoined residents of the state to go about the celebrations without any fear or apprehension, noting that the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Operational Commanders and their supervisory Area Commanders have been directed to ensure the safety and security of the public .

A statement by the state command’s spokesman, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the Strategic Officers will carry out confidence building patrols, particularly around residential areas, major highways and government/private infrastructures.

The Commissioner of Police, therefore congratulated the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; and the entire people of the state.

He enjoined residents of the state to continue to support the police and other security agencies in their efforts at ensuring peaceful coexistence, public safety, public order and public security.

He also appealed to members of the public to report any suspicious movement around their neighborhood to the nearest police station or through the emergency numbers: 08089671313, 08107364974, and 08053872326.