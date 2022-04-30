Eid-El-Fitr: Wike donates 900 bags of rice, Spaghetti other items to Niger PDP

Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike has donated over 300 bags of rice and other food items to the party in Niger state ahead of Eid- el fitr Sallah celebration.

Receiving the items, Chairman of the PDP in Niger state, Barrister Tanko Beji, appreciated the gesture by the presidential aspirant maintaining that, PDP in Niger state remains united and will support only the most credible, among all the aspirants in the forthcoming primary election of the party.

Benji who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed Makusidi, said while addressing journalists at the party secretariat that, though the party in the state has received goodwill and support from other aspirants but the donation of the food items from Wike for distribution to party members for sallah is highly commendable.

He however reaffirmed the determination to take back power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state come 2023, adding that “the PDP in Niger State is formidable and we are winning back the confidence of the electorates.

Items donated by the PDP presidential aspirant Barrister Nyesom Woke include, 300 bags of rice, and over 300 packs of spaghetti and cartons of seasoning cubes.