Eid-El-Fitr: Sultan directs Muslims to look for new Moon of Shawwal, Monday

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto and President General, National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, has instructed the Muslim Ummah to observe the crescent of Shawwal 1445AH starting from Monday.

Prof. Sambo Janaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council Sokoto, conveyed the directive in a statement in Sokoto on Sunday.

The statement reads: ”This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Monday, April 8, equivalent to the 29th day of Ramadan 1445AH, will be the day to look for the new moon of Shawwal 1445AH.

“Muslims are therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Shawwal 1445AH on Monday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan.

“Furthermore, the public can report sightings of the new moon through the following telephone numbers: 08037157100, 07067416900, 08066303077, 08036149757, 08035965322, and 08099945903,” it stated.

The Sultan prayed for Allah’s continued assistance to Muslims in fulfilling their religious duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, immediately follows Ramadan, marking the commencement of Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The month symbolises new beginning and spiritual rejuvenation after a month of purification, offering ample opportunities to sustain the positive habits cultivated during Ramadan.