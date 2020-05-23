The Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Sunday as the 1st day of Shawwal 1441AH.

Abubakar said this in a statement by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of Sultanate Council, in Sokoto on Friday.

Junaidu said: “The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs working in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report of moon slighting in the country.

“This means that Friday May 22 is the 29th day of Ramadan 1441AH. Therefore, Saturday May 23, is the 30th day of Ramadan 1441AH.

“The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has declared Sunday May 24, as the first day of Shawwal 1441AH.”

He felicitated with the Muslim Ummah and wished them Allah’s guidance and blessing.

Junaidu urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country, while celebrating Eid-el-Fitr.