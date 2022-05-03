Eid-el-Fitr: Soludo congratulates Muslims, urges peace

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has congratulated the Muslim Community in Nigeria on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Soludo, in a message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, prayed that the sacrifices and supplications made in the holy month of Ramadan would engender progress, peace and unity in Anambra and the nation.

He called on all Muslim faithful to use the occasion of the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr to re-dedicate their lives, pray for peace and unity, as well as continue to live in harmony in their various communities across the nation.

“Gov. Soludo also heartily rejoices with all Muslims in Anambra, across the country and the entire world on the successful completion of the 30-day fast, in total submission and obedience to the Almighty Allah.

On his part, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, Chairman of Ogilisi Foundation, an Igbo socio-cultural organisation, said the Ramadan was a period of self renewal and that Muslim faithful should apply the lessons in dealing with their fellow men.

Ezeonwuka, who broke the fast with the Muslim community in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, said Nigerians, irrespective of religion, must work for the peace and unity of the country.

He said the evidence of man’s obedience and love for God was the manifestation of good relationships among men and women here on earth.

According to him, religion must not divide the country, rather it should be instrumental to the development of the society we live in because at the point of death, we will not be judged by our religious beliefs, but by our deeds while on earth.

“When the soul departs the physical body and journeys into the spiritual world, what counts at that time, is only our character towards ourselves and others while we lived on earth.

“Hate, anger, fighting and killing each other on the basis of religion is wrong and must be condemned by men of goodwill.

“In order to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign, we must first of all admit that we all are one, and that no tribe or religion is superior or inferior to the other,” he said.