Eid-el-Fitr: Senator Bamidele urges Muslims to pray for Tinubu’s Presidency

The Chairman, Southern Senators Forum, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, has congratulated Muslim Ummah in the country for the successful completion of Ramadan fasting, urging them to pray and work for the success of the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bamidele in a statement issued by his media office Friday averred that making the incoming government successful, prosperous and peaceful is dear to all Nigerians, bearing in mind the President-elect’s incurable commitment to making the nation great, saying he needed the contributions of all citizens to succeed in this tasking assignment.

Senator Bamidele, who doubles as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, said felicitated Muslims adherents on this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Federal Lawmaker, urged Nigerians to hope for the best as the incoming administration is determined to renew their hope through the implementation of time-tested socio-economic policies capable of transforming their living conditions.

The statement reads in part; ” I celebrate with my muslim brothers and sisters for the successful completion of Ramadan fasting and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

“As we are celebrating Eid-el-Fitr, I use this opportunity to call on Muslims in Nigeria to continue to practice and promote the act of taking care of the vulnerable and less privileged people in the our society even as I urge them to continue to live in peace and unity with others in their respective communities

“I also urge us to pray for the successful handing over of power by President Muhammadu Buhari to President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023.”

The APC chieftain, saluted the Muslim faithful for their resilience and selfless efforts during the holy month, urging them to replicate the piety imbibed during the period in governance and personal lives for the nation to be redirected to the path of sanity.

Bamidele said: “Let me on behalf of my colleagues congratulate our Muslim Ummah all over the country for the successful ending of the 30 days Ramadan season, when a lot of sacrifices were made for spiritual rejuvenation and rebirth.

“Just as you had individually sought holiness and closeness to Allah, you must collectively think about our dear nation and its success.

“This makes it imperative for all of us to bury our political, religious and tribal differences and support President Muhammadu Buhari to seamlessly transfer power to the winner of the 2023 Presidential poll, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We have nothing to gain in calling for anarchy or suspension of our democratic culture for any alternative. Atmosphere of insurrection , bloodshed and upheaval will never abate our depressed situation.

“The failure of our government connotes that common Nigerians will continue to be the ultimate losers, not necessarily the leaders”.