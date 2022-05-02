Eid-el-Fitr: PS expresses delight on peaceful celebration in Taraba

The Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba, Alhaji Bello Yerro, has expressed happiness over the peaceful celebration of Eid-el-Fitr in the North Eastern state.

Bello disclosed this Monday during an interactive session with newsmen shortly after the Eid prayers in Jalingo, the capital city.

He said that peace remains the only key to achieving the desired unity among Nigerians from different religious inclinations.

“All the Muslim faithful in Taraba and Nigeria at large should use the period of the Eid to advocate and embrace peace to actualize the desired unity for all Nigerians.

“I wish to encourage Taraba residents to key into Governor Darius Ishaku’s peace policies and programmes for a greater state.

“The spirit of this Sallah should be a motivation for all of us to champion peace and let insecurity fade away, just like Corona virus,” Bello said.

Meanwhile, the State’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Haruna Mannu, has advised Nigerians to emulate the discipline demonstrated by Prophet Muhammed.

“This is for us to foster a unity and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians,” Mannu stated in a goodwill message to Muslims in the country.