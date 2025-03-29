Eid-El-Fitr: Primate Ayodele distributes rice, chicken, others to Muslims

In his usual way of accommodating every religion, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has extended his hands of magnanimity to the Muslim community by distributing bags of rice, chickens, bottles of vegetable oil, and other items as they prepare to conclude the Ramadan fasting period.

The prophet engaged in the distribution on Friday, 28th March 2025, at his Lagos headquarters church, where Muslims also worship.

The gifts, which were purely a show of love, benefited hundreds of Muslims in his church and the Oke-Afa, Isolo community in Lagos.

It would be recalled that Primate Ayodele has always shown love for the Muslim community despite being a Christian. In the past, he has sponsored Muslims to the Holy Land of Mecca, given academic scholarships to their youth, and provided empowerment for Muslim widows, to mention but a few.

Likewise, before the Ramadan fasting period, Primate Ayodele graced a pre-Ramadan lecture he was invited to, further promoting his love for every religion, regardless of the differences.

While at the Ramadan lecture, Primate Ayodele preached on the subject of love, stating that it is the only thing God wants.

Also Read

“The only thing God wants is love. I am not against any religion because that’s not what I came into life for. I am only seeking God and doing things for God. I don’t care if anyone dislikes me, as long as God does. I am happy for what you’ve done—it was God who inspired you to invite me, and I appreciate you for extending the invitation.”

He urged the Muslim faithful present to always embrace love, explaining that nothing can harm someone who has true love for humanity. He also pointed out that without love, sin would abound, and as a result, God would distance Himself from humanity.

“If you have love, no one can successfully do anything against you. Sin is what makes love far from us, and Allah is love. If I didn’t love, I wouldn’t be here.”

Also, it is worth noting that Primate Ayodele announced last year his plans to build a mosque, further preaching that every religion can coexist as long as there is love.

Post Views: 2