The Borno State Police Command has announced restriction on vehicular movement in Maiduguri metropolis during the Eid-el-Fitr prayers.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesman for the command, DSP Edet Okon, in Maiduguri on Friday.

Okon said the action was taken to ensure hitch free Sallah celebration.

He said: “Residents of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area (LGA) are hereby informed that there will be restriction on vehicular movement up until 1200 hours on Sallah day.

“The restriction will affect all vehicles, tricycles, wheelbarrows, bicycles, and all form of animal transportation.

“Worshipers are therefore advised to arrive early at praying grounds nearest to their homes for security screening, to avoid eleventh hour rush and avoid stampede.

“Also, owing to the ravaging effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are advised to ensure the use of facemasks and observe social distancing, among other safety measures put in place by the government.

“For the avoidance of doubts, bags, weapons or sharp objects of any kind will not be allowed into the praying grounds.

“Parents and guardians are reminded to be mindful of their children and wards at the praying grounds to avoid incidents of missing persons.”

Okon urged worshipers to cooperate with security operatives by complying with the measures adopted to ensure their safety before, during and after the prayers.

He also stressed the need for residents to continue to be security conscious and report any suspicious movement, activities or objects to the police or other security agencies for immediate action.