Eid-el-fitr: Police deploy personnel to prayer centres, markets in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has announced the deployment of personnel to strategic locations to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Eid-el-fitr celebration across the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Sunday, stating that officers would also be stationed at known flashpoints across Rivers.

She explained that law enforcement agents would be deployed to prayer grounds, recreational centres, markets, motor parks, and other public spaces where large gatherings are expected.

“Special attention will also be given to flashpoints, entry and exit points, and major highways, including all waterways, to ensure the safety and security of residents,” she stated.

Iringe-Koko further noted that the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olugbenga Adepoju, had directed the reinforcement of patrols, surveillance, and intelligence gathering throughout the Sallah celebrations.

“In addition to maintaining a strong physical security presence, the police command has activated a rapid response strategy, with patrol teams and undercover officers deployed to key locations.

“Furthermore, we have strengthened collaboration with sister security agencies and community stakeholders to facilitate seamless coordination and intelligence sharing during the Eid-el-fitr festivities,” she added.

The police spokesperson urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting any suspicious activities via the command’s emergency lines: 08032003514 and 08098880134.

Iringe-Koko assured the public of the command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property before, during, and after the celebrations.

