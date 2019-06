The Police Command in Borno State has imposed a restriction of vehicular movement in the territory from 7am to 12:15pm during the Eid celebration in Maiduguri and Jere Local Government Areas of the state.

Abubakar Usman, the spokesman of the command, announced this in a statement in Maiduguri.

Usman said: “Muslim faithfuls are once again celebrating Eid-el-Fitr on June 4 and June 5 marking 29th or 30 of Ramadan fast.

“In furtherance to the above, there will be restriction of vehiculer movement between 7am and 12:15pm beginning from June 4.

“The restriction, though regretted will include the use of motor vehicles, bicycles and animals except those on essential duties.

“Muslim faithful are adviced to pray in worship centers close to their homes and to ensure they go early enough for security screening and avoid the usual rush when prayers are about to commence thereby compromising the emplaced security measures.

“In additional, the public especially youths who carry knives and other dangerous weapons to praying grounds and other recreational places like the Zoological park, are warned to desist from the act or face the full wrath of the law.