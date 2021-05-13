Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has urged Muslims to remember to reach out to the poor in society as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri.

Oyetola said this in his Sallah message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Thursday in Osogbo.

The governor also congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

“As we celebrate today, let us not forget the less privileged in society.

“We should reach out to them and make them share in the joy and happiness that come with the festival,” the governor said.

Oyetola also urged them not to forget the significance and lessons learnt in the period of Ramadan.

“As we celebrate today, we must not forget the significance and lessons of Ramadan.

“Let’s continue to uphold the virtues of the Holy month.

“I implore Muslims and non-Muslims in the state and the country at large to take advantage of today’s celebration to offer special prayers for the peace, progress and development of our state and the country at large.

“The occasion of Eid-el-Fitr provides a great opportunity for families and friends to come together, pray, share meals and gifts.

“I urge us all to engage in all of these cheerfully and in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols.

“Let me also use this opportunity to once again appreciate you all for your support and prayers for our administration.

“I appeal for more support and understanding as we continue to strive to fulfill our administration’s promises and make Osun better than we met it,” Oyetola said.