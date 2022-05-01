Eid-el-Fitr: Osun Police Command deploys operatives to maintain statewide security

The Osun State Police Command in Osun has deployed personnel to worship centres, nooks and crannies of the state for the protection of lives and property ahead of the Eid-el-Fitri.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, Saturday in Osogbo.

Opalola said that the State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, had mapped out stringent security tentacles to send criminally-minded people packing out of the state.

“As part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has ordered effective and extensive deployment of policemen, and necessary logistics to strategic points along the highway, worship centres in Osun.

“The command has issued a directive to all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, heads of tactical units and other police formations under the command to ensure that no breach of peace of any kind is tolerated.

“The command also directed them not to let criminals occupy public places, adding that no stone should be left unturned in making sure that adequate security is provided in their various areas of jurisdiction.

“All heads of the formations to personally supervise the special security deployment and warned officers deployed for such duty not to infringe on the right of citizens but to protect them against any untoward incidence,” he said.

Opalola said the officers were to ensure a 24/7 surveillance of their respective areas of operation.

He solicited for the cooperation of all and sundry, while enjoining the good people of the state to be law-abiding and go about with their legitimate businesses without entertaining fear of insecurity.

Opalola advised parents and guardians to take good care of their wards to stay away from any act capable of causing public disorder.

“The commissioner, while congratulating Muslim faithful, enjoins them and other citizens to maintain utmost vigilance and courageously continue to support the security agencies in their prayers and report any suspicious movement to the Police and other security agencies.

“He also charge them to voluntarily give prompt and useful information in case of any infraction of the law through these numbers: 08039537995, 08075872433 and 08123823981.”