The Osun State Government on Saturday announced that it would provide free train service from Lagos to Osogbo for its indigenes willing to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr in the state.

The government announced this in a statement in Osogbo by Bola Oyebamiji, Supervisory Director for Ministry of Finance and Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives.

According to the statement, the free train service will depart the Iddo Terminus in Lagos on Monday, with stopovers at designated train stations in Ogun and Oyo States to pick passengers.

It said the train was expected to arrive at the Nelson Mandela Train Park Station in Osogbo at 6pm.

The statement said the train will make a return trip from Osogbo to Iddo Terminus in Lagos at 10am on Thursday, with stopovers at designated train stations in Oyo and Ogun to pick and drop passengers.

It said the free train service offer was the third by the new administration in the state in providing for indigenes in Lagos going home for religious celebration.

It explained that the gesture was part of the government’s social intervention initiatives for the people.

The statement said: “It is designed to provide relief to citizens of the state travelling home to celebrate with their loved ones.

“Millions of people, including citizens of neighbouring states of Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Kwara and Ondo, have benefited from the free train programme since it was initiated by Osun Government in 2011.”