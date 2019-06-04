The Ogun House of Assembly has urged Muslim faithful in the state to use the Eid-el-fitr celebration to reflect on their spiritual wellbeing.

It also advised them to rededicate themselves to the unity and development of the country.

Its Speaker, Suraj Adekunbi, gave the admonition in his message shortly after observing the Eid-el-fitr prayer at the Ayetoro Central Mosque Prayer ground in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

The speaker urged both Muslims and Christians to maintain peaceful coexistence with one another regardless of religious and ethnic differences.

He advised them to continue to promote peace, religious tolerance, brotherhood and unity among the people, irrespective, of religious beliefs and social class.

Adekunbi said that peaceful co-existence amongst Nigerians was essential for progress and stability of the nation.

According to him, Nigeria as a nation needs leaders and followers who are dedicated to the betterment of the country through selfless service, patriotism and loyalty.

The speaker congratulated the Muslim Ummah for the successful completion of the Ramadan.

He urged them to use the period to reflect on their spiritual life and rededicate themselves to the socio-economic development of the country.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would grant the Muslim faithful all the rewards inherent in the holy month.

Adekunbi canvassed for more prayers and support for the Dapo Abiodun – led administration so that it would continue to improve the socio- economic development of the state.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Ayetoro, Alhaji Abdul-Ganiyu Illyas, advised Muslims to continue to uphold the ideals of piety, patience, tolerance, perseverance, humility and self denial which they displayed throughout the Ramadan.

Illyas also solicited the support of Nigerians for the new administration in the state and the Federal Government.