Eid-el-Fitr: Obi congratulates Muslims, urges love, unity

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has extended heartfelt prayers to Nigerian Muslims, urging them to let the love and spirit of Ramadan guide their lives as they celebrate Eid-el-fitr.

This message was conveyed by the Peter Obi Media Outreach Spokesman, Ibrahim Umar, in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Obi, in his message, said: “I sincerely join the Muslim faithful in Nigeria to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr 2025, marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“It is our earnest prayer that Almighty Allah will accept our prayers, fasting, and supplications now and always.

“It was indeed very fulfilling for me to break the Ramadan fast with different Muslim communities across the nation.

“Sharing our blessings and joys with one another is not just an act of Ramadan, but should be part of our everyday lives.”

Obi prayed that the blessings and lessons of Ramadan would remain with all Nigerians, expressing hope that “love will live in our hearts, peace and unity will flourish in our nation”.

He also prayed that “security of lives and property will once again be celebrated within our borders, and that our nation will experience growth and development”, adding: “Once again, I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters for completing Ramadan.

“May the blessings of Almighty Allah remain with you and your families, now and always. Eid Mubarak.”

