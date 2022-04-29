Eid-el-Fitr: NSCDC reiterates resolve to scale up operational strategies

The Osun State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reiterated its readiness to step up the Command’s operational strategies towards fulfilling the mandates of the Corps in combating crimes and making sure there is adequate protection for the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.

The Commandant, Emmanuel Ocheja, made the expression while featuring on “The Defender”, a live television program that educates, promotes and sensitizes the public about the activities of the Corps, urging the Muslim faithful to use the medium of the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations to pray for the country.

A statement e-signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Corps II (ASC II) Atanda Olabisi, quoted the Commandant as making efforts to improve the morale of personnel in order to build a strong workforce and to enhance effective service delivery during and after the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.

Olabisi highlighted some of the achievements of the State Command in its fight against crime since assumption of duty by Commandant Emmanuel Ocheja.

She said 14 dilapidated patrol vehicles and one ambulance had been refurbished with a view to responding quickly to security challenges in any part of the state during and after the eid-el-fitri celebrations.

Speaking further on the quarterly score card of the Commandant, the Public Relations Officer revealed that the Command handled cases on illegal mining activities, illegal operations of private guard companies, illegal pipe line vandalization, child trafficking, using Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to resolve cases of marital issues and farmers/herders crisis. She said proactive intelligence gathering also led to the arrest of several suspected criminals in the state.

The Command also embarked on capacity building, workshops and trainings for her personnel to help them discharge their duties effectively and synergize with sister agencies.

She urged members of the public to always give proactive intelligence to the nearest security agency in their environment, saying ” security is everybody’s business.”

Similarly, the security outfit spokesperson advised members of the public to go about their lawful businesses and enjoy their celebrations, as officers and men of the Corps are adequately and strategically on ground to protect lives and property of residents of South Western State.