Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo has urged Muslims in the country to take advantage of the Eid el-Fitr season to imbibe the spirit of oneness and peaceful coexistence.

Makinde made the call on Tuesday when his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, led other Muslim faithful to his house at Ikolaba Estate, Ibadan, on a visit celebrate Eid-el- Fitr.

He said: “Muslim faithful should endevour to live peacefully with their neighbours just as we did during Ramadan when we put apart party affiliation.

“I rejoice with you on this occasion and enjoin everyone to sustain the good deeds.”

Earlier, the deputy governor and other Muslim faithful had converged on the Ibadan Central praying ground at Yidi, Agodi, to observe Eid prayer.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Chief Imam of Ibadan, Sheikh AbdulGaniyu Agbotomokekere, led the congregation to observe the Eid prayer.

Prayers were held for the nation’s leaders and for the unity, peace and harmony in the country.

Among the dignitaries that attended the prayer were Alhaji Dawud Akinola, the Aare Musulumi of Yoruba and Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadan.