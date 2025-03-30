Eid-el-Fitr: LASTMA hails Muslims, seeks traffic regulations compliance

In celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has extended heartfelt felicitations to Muslims across Lagos State, urging them and other Lagosians that as they join their counterparts globally in observing this momentous occasion, the should comply with traffic regulations.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, made the call over the weekend in a statement issued by the authority’s media unit.

Bakare-Oki enjoined all Muslim faithful to embody and uphold the virtues of kindness, compassion, tolerance, peace, self-discipline, sacrifice, and harmonious coexistence as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In a concerted effort to enhance road safety during the festivities, LASTMA said it has intensified its public enlightenment campaigns across motor parks and garages.

These initiatives are aimed at sensitising drivers to strictly adhere to traffic regulations while educating passengers on their rights, including the necessity of cautioning drivers who engage in reckless speeding or attempt to drive against the designated traffic flow (One-way).

The General Manager particularly warned against common traffic infractions such as excessive speeding, dangerous overtaking, lane violations, road obstructions, disregard for traffic signals, overloading, and driving against traffic.

Also Read

Furthermore, LASTMA has established two additional Zonal Offices in Lekki and Sangotedo to bolster traffic monitoring and ensure strict compliance with road safety regulations in these high-traffic areas.

To effectively manage vehicular movement before, during, and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, over 3,500 LASTMA officials will be strategically deployed across the state.

Additionally, patrol and recovery vehicles will be stationed at critical points to facilitate swift intervention in cases of road obstructions, breakdowns, or emergencies.

The Agency remains resolute in its zero-tolerance stance against all forms of traffic violations resulting from negligence, which may impede the free flow of traffic across the state.

Motorists and members of the public are encouraged to report any road obstructions, gridlocks, accidents, or other emergencies requiring urgent LASTMA intervention via the Agency’s toll-free hotline: 080000527862 or through its official social media platforms: Instagram: @ekolastma; X (formerly Twitter): @followlastma; Facebook: ekolastma; Email: info@lastmalagos.com; and YouTube: LastmaTV.

Post Views: 2