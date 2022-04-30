Eid-el-Fitr: KAROTA deploys 2,000 personnel for peaceful celebration

The Kano Sate Raid Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has deployed 2,000 personnel for Eid-el-Fitr celebrations so as to ensure free flow of traffic across the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Agency, Alhaji Nabilusi Abubakar, announced this in a statement Saturday in Kano, the capital city.

KAROTA the statement indicated deemed it necessary to deploy large number of its personnel during the festive period, considering that large turnout of vehicles and other road users always recorded during the festive period.

“The officers have been charged to ensure motorists and other road users comply with the State laws so as to prevent unnecessary traffic hold-ups recorded during such festivity in the past,” the said in the statement.

The statement also quoted the Managing Director of the agency, Hon. Baffa Babba-Dan’agundi, as saying, “The Agency will arrest and prosecute anyone who violates traffic laws during the season.

“This is as some unscrupulous persons have made it a habit to engage in dangerous driving, thereby, endangering their lives and others.

“Parents should desist from the habit of giving their underage children vehicles to drive especially during this period.

“Any child caught driving would be arrested, fined and have his vehicle seized just as reckless driving and over speeding would also be dealt with,” he said.

Babba-Dan’agundi advised the general public and all road users to adhere strictly to all traffic laws before, during and after the Sallah Festive holidays so as to avoid unfortunate incidents that could lead to injury, loss of lives or properties.