Eid-el-Fitr: Guild of Media Interfaith Media Practitioners celebrates Muslims

The Guild of Interfaith Media Practitioners has extended warm felicitations to the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Vice Chairman of the Guild, Muyiwa Akintunde, made the position of the group known in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday.

He expressed the group’s best wishes to Muslims on behalf of the guild, emphasising the importance of prayers for peace, progress, and shared prosperity.

Akintunde said: “As we celebrate with our Muslim brothers and sisters, may this Eid usher in a new season of joy and prosperity for Nigeria and Nigerians and strengthen the bonds of unity in our society.”

He urged Muslim faithful to embrace the values of love, unity, and exemplary conduct as they enjoy a peaceful and fulfilling Eid.

He encouraged them to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Mohammed (SAW) and continue to uphold the virtues of faith, compassion, and national unity.

Akintunde added: “We commend our Muslim brothers and sisters for their devotion throughout Ramadan and encourage them to let the lessons of this sacred period guide their daily lives.

“May the spirit of Eid al-Fitr — a spirit of peace, compassion, and unity —illuminate our path and inspire a society where truth and justice flourish.

“Let this blessed occasion be a catalyst for renewal, bringing you abundant joy and blessings.”

