Eid-el-Fitr: Gov. Umahi greets Muslims, calls for prayers

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has felicitated with Muslims in the State and across the world on this year’s Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

Umahi who paid glowing tributes to Muslims for their prayers for the peace and unity of the Nation under President Muhammadu Buhari, congratulated them on the successful completion of their Ramadan fasting.

The Governor’s message was contained in a release signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko and made available to journalists in Abakaliki.

While reminding Muslims of the true essence of the festivity which calls for piety, Governor Umahi enjoined them to use the opportunity of the celebration to pray fervently for the continued peace and unity of the Country going into the next dispensation.

Umahi said: “On-behalf of my family, our Government and the good people of Ebonyi State, I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters on the successful completion of their Ramadan fast and subsequent Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.”

“We however urge you to intercede on-behalf of our Nation for the continued peace and stability of our Country, Nigeria, especially now that we are inching closer to the end of the current administration.”

While congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari, the first family and all Muslim Ummah on the remarkable celebration, Governor Umahi who is the Chairman of South East Governors Forum, assured that Governors of the South East would continue to ensure adequate security for Igbos and non-Igbos resident in the region.