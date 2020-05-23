The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has congratulated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the spiritual exercise.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, disclosed in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi, who urged Muslim faithful on adherence to physical distancing rule, also called on them to sustain the positive lessons of the Ramadan fast.

He preached love for one another, peaceful coexistence and care for the underprivileged members of the society, saying these are the values of the Ramadan fast which people must imbibe beyond the celebrations.

He noted that acts of denial, selfless service and love, which were practiced in the holy month, were central to the success of the safer road campaign by the FRSC.

He emphasised that the wanton destruction of lives and property on the nation’s highways resulting from people’s impatience would have been avoided if people properly imbibe the lessons of the Ramadan fast.

The Corps Marshal expressed satisfaction with people’s conduct throughout the period of the holy month, particularly with regards to the observance of the lockdown orders by the Federal Government.

Oyeyemi commended them on adherence to temporary closure of worship centres and social distancing rules to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

He, therefore, admonished the Muslims as well as other members of the public not to jettison the rules in the course of the celebration.

“We must continue to observe them in order to build on the gains so far made in the fight against the spread of the infectious disease,” he said.

The FRSC boss urged the Muslims to use the period of the Eid-el-fitri celebration to offer special prayers for Allah’s intervention against the coronavirus, which was traumatising the entire humanity.

He restated the commitment of the FRSC to sustaining its present collaboration with other security agencies towards effective enforcement of the restriction orders by using the Mobile Courts and strict observance of the social distancing rules.

Oyeyemi added: “This year’s Eid-el-fitri is coming at a very challenging period when the entire humanity is grappling with the challenges caused by lockdown.

“Also restriction of movement and social distancing rules in the face of the global pandemic caused by coronavirus.

“Every citizen must, therefore, support the measures put in place by the Federal Government to contain the spread of the disease.”

The Corps Marshal called on the public in spite of the lockdown and restriction of movement across the federation to support the fight against the scourge.

He said: “FRSC personnel have always been active in working with other security agencies to ensure compliance with the rules.

“The Corps’ essential offices have remained open to respond to road and other emergencies.”

Oyeyemi disclosed that Commanding Officers across the country had been given directives to be on the alert during the Sallah celebration to provide all necessary support to members of the public.

He added that officers in charge should be available to particularly attend to whatever emergencies that may arise.

He called on members of the public to join the FRSC in its ongoing campaigns for safer road environment by promptly reporting any road and other emergencies they notice to the FRSC Call Centre through the toll free line: 122.

He said: “You can directly put a call to the studio of the National Traffic Radio, 107.1 FM through these telephone lines: 08052998090 or 09067000015.

“I wish all the Muslim Ummah Allah’s abundant rewards for the Ramadan fast and on this occasion of the Eid-el-fitri celebration, I pray for peaceful celebration to all.”