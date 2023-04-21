Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC deploys 1,000 personnel for patrol in Plateau

The Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it deployed 1,000 personnel for Eid-el-fitri special patrol in the State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Peter Longsan disclosed this in a statement issued Friday in Jos, the capital city.

According to Longsan, the personnel consist of regular and special marsahals, adding that the deployment is aimed at ensuring free flow of traffic.

He explained that the special patrol which commenced Thursday, would end on April 25.

”In order for citizens to enjoy safe and memorable Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, FRSC in Plateau has deployed over 1,000 Regular and Special Marshals to cover all routes across the state for traffic control and calming, to ensure crash-free celebrations.

”The objective of the operations is to enhance corps visibility, with the aim of reduction in road traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries.

”To achieve that, we shall enforce the following critical offences – speeding, dangerous driving, route violation, road obstruction, driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or other substances.

”Other offences include overloading, failure to install speed limiting device, and Under-age driving, among others,” he said.

Longsan called on traders, hawkers and motor parks who allowed their businesses to interfere with traffic flow, to find safer places to operate, to enjoy maximum safety, adding that such would allow free traffic flow for other road users.

He said that the Sector Commander, Alphonsus Godwin, who congratulated the Muslim faithful for a successful completion of 2023 Ramadan, admonished citizens to cooperate with FRSC and other law enforcement agencies for hitch free and memorable celebration.