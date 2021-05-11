The Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos Sector Command on Tuesday commenced Special Patrol Operation for the 2021 Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the state.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide in a statement said that the command had deployed its Regular and Special Marshals, operational vehicles, tow trucks and rescue materials towards crash free Eid-el-Fitr and beyond.

Ogungbemide said that a total of 3,500 personnel comprising Regular and Special Marshals has been deployed to critical corridors across the state for traffic control, clearing of obstructions, prompt rescue operations and enlightenment.

The FRSC boss also stated that 28 patrol vehicles, two motorbikes, two ambulances, three tow trucks would be used by 12 Units and 5 Outpost Commands between May 11 and May 17 for the exercise.

He noted that the operation would cover the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Lekki-Ibeju-Epe axis, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway as well as the Ikorodu- Epe – Ijebu Ode corridor.

According to him, the focus of the operation will be on danger of overloading (COVID-19 50% capacity loading in vehicles), dangerous overtaking, use of phone while driving, tyre violation among others.

Ogungbemide, who wished all Muslims a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration, admonished all motorists to drive with utmost care and obey traffic rules and regulations.

According to him, in line with the new COVID-19 consciousness, all transporters should keep to all the COVID-19 travelling protocol to avoid being disrupted while on their trips.

Ogungbemide said: “Avoid overloading, use face masks, maintain sitting distance and use sanitizers.

“For prompt removal of obstructions and prompt rescue during road taffic crashes, he said motorists should dial FRSC Toll Free number 122.

“While we assure motorists of our resolve and commitment to reduce road traffic crashes and fatalities, we want the cooperation of all road users and strict obedience to traffic officers. We wish everyone a crash free celebration.”