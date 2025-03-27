Eid-El-Fitr: FG declares two days public holiday

The Federal Government has declared a two-day public holiday to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Eid-el-Fitr is the feast that marks the end of the 30 days fasting in the Islamic faith, which is popularly called Ramadan.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed the approval of the holiday in a statement on Wednesday by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani.

The Permanent Secretary revealed that the holiday would be observed on March 31 and April 1, 2025.

Tunji-Ojo congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

He urged Nigerians to use this festive period to pray for peace, stability, and prosperity of the nation.

Ajani said in the statement: “Dr. Tunji-Ojo also encouraged citizens to celebrate safely and responsibly, while remembering the less privileged through acts of kindness and charity, in keeping with the true spirit of Ramadan and Eid.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, he extended heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to all Muslim faithful and prayed that the blessings of the season bring happiness, success, and fulfillment to everyone.”

