Eid-El-Fitr: FEC urges peaceful, harmonious celebration

The Federal Executive Council has felicitated Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting and celebration of Eid-El-Fitr.

This was disclosed in a statement on behalf of FEC by Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Sunday.

Akume urged Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on the significance of fasting.

The statement, signed by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations, Office of the SGF, quoted Akume as urging the Muslim faithful to also reflect on the lessons of Eid-El-Fitr, which include steadfastness, charity, love, and tolerance.

He called for peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationships among citizens, regardless of tribe or faith.

The SGF also encouraged Nigerians to continue to pray for the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He wished all Muslims a joyful and peaceful Eid-El-Fitr celebration on behalf of the FEC.

