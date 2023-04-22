Eid-el-Fitr: FCT Minister recounts gains, regrets, as Senator Aduda gives words on crossing to APC

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Bello, said his only regret was his failure to convince the Senate minority leader, Philip Aduda, to leave the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

On his own, Aduda promised to consider Bello’s request.

Speaking during the Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, yesterday in Abuja, he said he had made frantic efforts to bring Senator Aduda to the ruling APC all to no avail before the tsunami of the opposition Labour Party (LP) swept him away in the February 25, 2023 National Assembly elections.

Senator Aduda, who represents the FCT in the upper legislative Chamber and a member of the PDP, lost his bid to return to the Senate to the Labour Party’s candidate, Ireti Kingibe.

He said since the Senate Minority leader had lost his seat to the Labour Party, he should consider crossing over to the APC.

He described Senator Aduda as a bridge builder despite being in the opposition party and jokingly suggested that he should be posted to Ukraine as an Ambassador now that he had less than six weeks to be in the Senate.

In his remarks, Aduda, who commended the President for tolerating everyone including the opposition, said he would think about the invitation to join the ruling APC.

