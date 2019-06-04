The Emir of Keffi, Nasarawa State, Dr Shehu Chindo-Yamusa 111, has urged Muslims to sustain the lessons learnt during the Ramadan and shun all negative acts in the interest of national peace and development.

Chindo-Yamusa 111 made the call on Tuesday in his Eid-el-fitr message to his subjects, after the Eid-el-Fitr prayers in Keffi.

The first class monarch said such Ramadan lessons included love, unity, peace and forgiveness, among others, for the betterment of the society.

He said: “We must sustain and use the good lessons of the Ramadan which includes brotherhood, bond of charity and love sharing, in the interest of peace.

“Muslims worldwide should endeavour to continue to sustain their good acts and behaviour beyond the one-month period of the Ramadan fast, so that we would continue to get Allah’s blessings and favour.”

Chindo-Yamusa 111 added that Eid-el–Fitr is not only for merry making, but a time to emulate what Prophet Muhammad was sent by Almighty God to come and do.

He said that Prophet Muhammad preached peace, love and unity, while urging Muslims to emulate his good attributes in order to enjoy blessings of God Almighty here and in the hereafter.

The monarch also urged Muslims and other Nigerians to pray for leaders and for the nation’s peace, unity and security for prosperity to triumph in the country.

The Emir maintained that sustained prayers by Nigerians would overcome the security and other challenges facing the nation.

The royal father also called on his subjects and Nigerians to be law abiding,

respect constituted authorities and to live in peace with one another,

irrespective of religious, political and ethnic differences.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Keffi Central Mosque, Alhaji Muhammadu Auwal, while presiding over the Eid-el-Fitr prayers charged Muslim faithful and other Nigerians to live in peace with one another and to be their brother’s keepers.

The cleric said that Islam symbolises peace, unity and love, hence the need for Muslims to imbibe the spirit of togetherness and love sharing to promote peace and development.