ln a bid to discourage further spread of COVID-19, the Emir of llorin, Alhaji lbrahim Sulu-Gambari, on Sunday canceled the annual Sallah homage to the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The monarch, who is also the Permanent Chairman of the State Council of Chiefs, ordered the cancellation of the 2020 Eid-el-Fitr Sallah homage in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Malam AbdulAzeez Arowona.

The royal father, who was expected to lead other traditional rulers in the Ilorin Emirate to pay Eid-el-Fitr visit to the Government House on Monday, said he would no longer embark on the traditional homage.

“This is in line with strict adherence to the lockdown and movement restriction order imposed in the state and aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19,” the Emir said.

He urged residents of Ilorin Emirate to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr with decorum and extend charity to the less privilege to further promote unity and prosperity.

Sulu-Gambari charged community heads, district heads, ward heads, groups and associations to be vigilant and ensure social distancing during and after Sallah celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that all Eid praying grounds in the emirate were empty on Sunday as worshippers stayed away in compliance with government directive.

The Muslims performed the two Eid-el-Fitr raka’ats supererogatory prayers in their various homes without sermons or use of public address system in compliance as directed by the Emir of llorin.