Eid-el-Fitr: Ekiti Police Command pledges to forestall break down of law and order

The Ekiti State Police Command said adequate security measures have been put in place to forestall break down of law and order during the coming Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The Command’s Spokesperson, ASP Sunday Abutu, gave the assurance in a statement on behalf of the State Police Commissioner (CP), Moronkeji Adesina, Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital.

Abutu said the CP had directed the Area Commanders, the Divisional Police Officers and all Heads of Departments to to beef up security across the state.

He said the CP also directed the deployment of adequate operatives to all strategic points and places of celebrations across the state.

Abutu said the commissioner used the opportunity to felicitate with Muslim community in the state on the Sallah celebration and enjoined parents and guardians to warn their wards against all acts capable disrupting the peace in the society.

He said, “The youths are warned against any acts that are inimical to the aim of the festival or alter the peaceful atmosphere currently enjoyed across the State as those who shall be found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The CP who assured everyone of adequate security to ensure a hitch free celebration, implores the Muslim faithful to use this period of celebration to pray for the peace and progress of Nigeria.”

He also enjoined the residents to be security conscious, vigilant and immediately report to the nearest police station any untoward incident or happening observed in their locality or call 08062335577,” Abutu added.