Eko Electricity Distribution Company has felicitated with Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Fitr celebration.

In a goodwill message signed by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, he said Eid el-Fitr is a solid reassurance that with every challenge and difficulty comes respite, redemption and renewal.

Idemudia noted that while Eid el-Fitr is symbolic for its celebration, it is also the expression of the ideals of the holy month of Ramadan, which he described as essential for peaceful coexistence, togetherness and nation building.

He said: “As we commemorate this year’s Eid el fitr celebration, it is important that we continue to exemplify the true teachings and lessons of Ramadan including piety, sober reflection, sacrifice, goodwill, love for God and a deep sense of community.

“It is note worthy that this year’s Eid El fitr is coming at a time when the world is faced with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Eid el fitr however offers us a solid reassurance of hope that while we may have more to endure, better days and normal times will return.”

Idemudia reassured customers of EKEDC’s commitment to improved service delivery across its distribution network.

He also appealed to its customers to support the company’s efforts by using its designated channels for the immediate settlement of Bills and all other obligations.