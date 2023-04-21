Eid-el-Fitr: Cleric seeks better Nigeria, advises President-elect

The Chief Imam, Sideeqat Ahmad Megida Central Mosque Ikorodu, Nurudeen Abdul-Kadiri has urged the President -elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to uphold justice and protect lives and property in the incoming administration.

Abdul-Kadiri made the plea at the Eid-el Fitr prayer held in Ikorodu, Lagos State Friday.

The cleric stated that Allah said in the Holy Quran that he would not change the condition of any nation except the people were just and renounce all their evil ways.

“If all of us can stop our evil ways, Allah will fix Nigeria for us.

“My advice to the incoming government is that they uphold justice, protect lives and property, and unite the people.

“President-elect should ask Nigerians to go back to the basics because if we get it right at the level of the family, the society will be better for all.

“The incoming administration should make education and food affordable and available for the masses,” he advised.

He urged Nigerians to always remember leaders in prayers and support them to succeed.

Abdul-Kadiri pleaded with Nigerian Muslims to continue with the good deeds they exhibited during the Ramadan period.

The cleric urged Muslims to allow God’s consciousness to be the driving force of all their actions.

According to him, the primary purpose of Ramadan is to inculcate piety, pointing out that with this, the society would be balanced and peaceful.

Prof. Ibrahim Oreagba of Pharmacology and Toxicology Department, University of Lagos, congratulated all Muslims on the Eid-el-Fitr celebration after 29 days fasting during Ramadan.

Oreagba prayed to Almighty Allah to continue to bless Nigerians individually and collectively.

He said that there was urgent need for leaders that would transform the economy for the good of all Nigerians.

“We need a leader that really has the masses in mind to help and care for them.

“That is the kind of the leader that we need presently and we believe the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will do that for our people.

“The situation is not good enough but we have faith in Allah that will make it better for us through the leader that we have elected,” Oreagba said.

A worshipper, Hajia Zainab Moshood, urged the Lagos State Government to improve on the traffic situation in the state.

She said this was necessary to reduce time of getting to work which she said was affecting productivity.

Alhaji Abdul-Fatai Salami, who also spoke, commended Muslims in Ikorodu community for the large turnout to observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayers.

Salami urged Nigerian leaders to have empathy on the less privileged people in the society stressing that everyone would give account of his or her deeds.