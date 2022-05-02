Eid-el-Fitr: Cleric calls government to resolve insecurity challenges

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere, has called on the three tiers of government to find lasting solution to insecurity confronting the nation.

Kewulere, also the President-General, League of Imams and Alfas in South-West, Edo and Delta, made the call in the sermon he delivered during the Eid prayer in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, South West Nigeria.

The Cleric said the spate of insecurity being witnessed across the country had become worrisome and a source of concern to religious leaders, saying such requires collective efforts of all stakeholders to curtail.

According to him, the Federal Government (FG) in collaboration with other tiers of government should take steps to quickly restore peace back to every part of the country.

Kewulere also used the opportunity to call on Muslims to imbibe the lessons of love, sacrifice and unity as exemplified by the 30-day Ramadan fast and the Eid-el-Fitr in their daily activities and in their dealings with fellow humans.

He also urged those at the helm of the nation’s affairs to instill the fear of almighty Allah in their system of governance so as to achieve the desired objectives.

“The lessons derived from Eid-el-Fitr should serve as a guide to all Nigerians, especially the leaders.

“The lessons learned from Prophet Mohammed include total submission to the will of Allah, out of thankfulness, fulfillment of promises, love, sacrifice and peaceful co-existence.

“Muslims are also encouraged to wear their best clothes, distribute gifts among family and friends, offer prayers for the country and above all celebration with utmost modesty.

“On this holy day, it is mostly encouraged to provide charity as it promotes brotherhood and provide opportunity for earning the blessings of Allah.

“To crown it all, my brothers and sisters in Islam, I am admonishing every one of us to clinch to these lessons in order to improve the level of our faith,” Kewulere added.